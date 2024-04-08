Chennai Super Kings wicket-keeper MS Dhoni dropped Andre Russell off Mustafizur Rahman in the 18th over of the first innings. Mustafizur had almost deceived Russell on every ball of the over with his slower ones. On the fourth ball of the over, Russell once again tried to slash the ball which took the edge of his bat to wicketkeeper Dhoni. However, the ball came quickly on him and MSD tried to reach to the ball but it hit his hand and fell on the ground. Sunil Narine Wicket Video: Watch Ravindra Jadeja Dismiss KKR Opener During CSK vs KKR IPL 2024

MS Dhoni Drops Rarest of Catches in IPL 2024

