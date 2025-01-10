The 29th Big Bash League 2024-25 match will be played between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder on Friday. The Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder clash will be hosted at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The thrilling encounter between these two franchises will begin at 1:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Big Bash League 2024-25. Fans in India can watch the live telecast viewing option of the Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder on Star Sports channels. Disney+Hotstar App and website will provide the Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder live-streaming viewing option. Glenn Maxwell Becomes Fastest Player To Reach 3000 Runs in Big Bash League, Achieves Big Milestone During Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2024–25 Match.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming

ITS MATCHDAY 'CANES FANS! We're back at Ninja Stadium for the Ponting Foundation Match against the Thunder tonight. With a portion of proceeds from all ticket sales and food and beverage going towards the Ponting Foundation there's no better time to get behind your 'Canes🚂 pic.twitter.com/uymfg3DxDJ — Hobart Hurricanes (@HurricanesBBL) January 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)