Star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell became the fastest player to score 3000 runs (balls faced) in the history of the Big Bash League (BBL). Maxwell achieved this significant milestone during the Melbourne Stars vs Sydney at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Thursday. Maxwell took 1955 balls to reach 3000 runs in the Big Bash League. The elite list also includes Chris Lynn (2016 balls), Aaron Finch (2271 balls), and D'Arcy Short (2281 balls). During the match against the Sydney Sixers, Maxwell hammered an unbeaten 58 runs off 32 deliveries, including five fours and three maximums. Glenn Maxwell Nails Sensational Reverse Sweep For Huge Six Off Ben Dwarshuis' Bowling During Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

Glenn Maxwell Quickest to Reach 3000 Runs (Balls Faced) in BBL

Quickest players to 3,000 @BBL runs (balls faced) 1955 - GLENN MAXWELL 2016 - Chris Lynn 2271 - Aaron Finch 2281 - D'Arcy Short 2309 - Moises Henriques @StarsBBL #MSvSS — Swamp (@sirswampthing) January 9, 2025

