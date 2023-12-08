Big Bash League Season 13 is on its way and in the 2nd match of the tournament it is going to be between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Renegades. The BBL 2023-24 match between Brisban Heat and Melbourne Stars will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Moore Park, Australia. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Big Bash League 2023 in India and fans can watch the Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades match on the Star Sports network TV channels. Fans, who want to watch online live streaming of the BBL 2023 matches, will be able to do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. BBL 2023-24: Marnus Labuschagne Struggles to Take Selfie, Fan Guides him How to Hold Phone; Video Goes Viral.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades BBL 2023-24 Match Live Streaming and Telecast Details in India

