Bengaluru Blasters will lock horns against Gulbarga Mystics in a Maharaja T20 Trophy match on August 18, Thursday. The match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru and is scheduled to start at 03:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports will provide live telecast of the match. Fans eager to watch live streaming can tune into the FanCode app and website for the same.

See Match Details-

Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters’ table-topping run will be tested again today, this time by a powerful Gulbarga Mystics lineup at 3 pm. Catch all the live action on Star Sports 2, Star Sports Kannada and Fancode. #MaharajaTrophy #KSCA #T20 #IlliGeddavareRaja #ಇಲ್ಲಿಗೆದ್ದವರೇರಾಜ pic.twitter.com/3rLFDzSSMF — Maharaja Trophy T20 (@maharaja_t20) August 18, 2022

