Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been the talk of the town ever since the cricketer became the youngest-ever to score a T20 century during his stellar 101 knock against GT vs RR IPL 2025, which saw praise for the 14-year-old from all quarters. However, as the cricketer gained fame, reports of his actual age being wrong also came into the limelight, where suspicion of age fraud started circulating. Former Olympic medallist and Indian boxer Vijender Singh has now taken a dig at Suryavanshi via social media. Singh quizzed whether age fraud is also taking place in cricket nowadays. Check Singh's post below. Minor Vaibhav Suryavanshi Sexualised Online By Women, Obscene Comments on 14-Year-Old Rajasthan Royals Cricketer Spark Outrage Among Fans.

Vijender Singh Takes Dig At Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Bhai aaj kal umar choti ker ke cricket me bhe khelne lage 🤔 — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) April 30, 2025

