Vaibhav Suryavanshi's century against the Gujarat Titans astounded one and all, not just because of his sheer power-hitting abilities but due to the fact that he is just 14 years old. The Rajasthan Royals cricketer, among other achievements, became the youngest centurion in IPL history and while laurels flew in from all corners, the minor was also targeted, with some women sexualising him online. After his breathtaking knock, some female users on 'X' made some obscene comments about the 14-year-old and on expected lines, they sparked outrage online. Fans shared their thoughts on the sexual statements made by women on a minor like Vaibhav Suryavanshi and some even called for them to be punished under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Take a look at some reactions below. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Real Age 14 or 16? Rajasthan Royals Cricketer Mentions Different Date of Birth in Old Interview From 2023, Raises Questions on Age Fraud (Watch Viral Video).

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Sexualised Online

🔸Vaibhav Suryavanshi is just a 14 year old minor child. 🔸Imagine if a man had tweeted the same about a 14 year old girl. There would be an outrage on social media and news channel.#POCSO has always gone for fishing in such cases. pic.twitter.com/4zdYd2M8Hj — ShoneeKapoor (@ShoneeKapoor) April 29, 2025

'Online Child Abuse'

'Disgusting Behaviour Should Be Abhorred Irrespective of Gender'

Disgusting behavior should be abhorred irrespective of gender. https://t.co/Tyydhncvqn — Sahana (@Sahanasatianaat) April 29, 2025

'Sexualising a 14-Year-Old Kid'

Sexualizing a 14 year old kid. https://t.co/jEzYOGIGXo — Unlearnself (@unlearnself) April 29, 2025

'POCSO Required'

@DelhiPolice POCSO required on the females in a screen shot. They have no respect for society. — Hemant (@HemantSahn59925) April 30, 2025

Fan Calls for POCSO Act Against These Women

'Gross'

these girls should stop sexualising kids. not long before some girls were drooling over Hrithik Roshan’s son and now Vaibhav who is a 14 year old boy, fgs. GROSS! https://t.co/sbbJ1wdy5d — 🐧 (@emptyyechoes) April 29, 2025

