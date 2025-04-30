Vaibhav Suryavanshi made everyone sit up and take notice of his talent when he smashed a century in the IPL off just 35 balls, becoming the youngest IPL centurion in the process. The left-hander opened the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal and finished with a score of 101 off just 38 balls, hitting a total of seven fours and 11 sixes. But what is his real age? Is it 14 or 16? In an old interview, the Rajasthan Royals' cricketer mentions a different age, giving rise to questions on age fraud. Such claims had emerged earlier as well when he had become the youngest cricketer at age 13 to earn an IPL contract. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Real Age? Fans Question After Old Video of Youngest IPL Player, Who Was Picked by Rajasthan Royals, Surfaces Online.

As per IPL's official website and information available, Vaibhav Suryavanshi was born on March 27, 2011, and his age is 14 years. However, in an old interview from 2023, he mentioned a different date of birth. The interview was conducted by a local outlet, 'BNN Benipatti', after his performance in a local school tournament in Bihar. Upon being asked by the interviewer as to what his real age was, Vaibhav Suryavanshi said that he would turn 14 on September 27. Do note that this interview is from 2023 and if what he said is true, he would be 15+ by now, awaiting his 16th birthday in September this year. The date he mentioned in the video contrasts with the one stated in official sources. So, which one is true? The discrepancy in what he says his date of birth is in the interview and the information available as per official sources does raise claims of age fraud. IPL 2025: A Look at Stats Vaibhav Suryavanshi Rewrote Against Gujarat Titans.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Says He Would Turn 14 That Year in 2023 Interview

Vaibhav Suryavanshi says he’s 14 years old in this interview which was shot in 2023. Then how come he has become 13 in 2024? 13-14 doesn't make any difference but I’m still curious to know his right age! वैभव सूर्यवंशी #IPLAuction #IPL2025 #IPLAuctiononJioStar… pic.twitter.com/SbNJuNFOI5 — Er Radhe Sharma (@ErRadhe_) November 25, 2024

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Age as Per IPL Website

Source: IPL

Watch the Full Interview Here:

Earlier, Vaibhav Suryavanshi's father, Sanjiv Suryavanshi's father had refuted claims of age fraud for his son when he was signed bythe Rajasthan Royals at the IPL 2025 auction last year in November. He had also said that if needed, Vaibhav Suryavanshi could undergo an age test.

