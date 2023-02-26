Bhutan will square off with Iran in the ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2023 at Terdthai Cricket Ground, Thailand. Unfortunately for Indian fans, ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2023 have no broadcasters in India. Hence the match between Bhutan and Iran will not be telecasted live in India. Fans however can still watch the live streaming of this match on ACC's official YouTube channel.

Bhutan vs Iran, ACC Men's Challenger Cup 2023

Exciting matches are coming your way in the #ACCChallengerCup tomorrow! Saudi Arabia takes on Indonesia, while hosts Thailand go head-to-head against Myanmar. Tune in live on the ACC YouTube page for all the action! #ACC pic.twitter.com/vST4kHY2Ys — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) February 24, 2023

