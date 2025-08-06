The Hundred 2025 witnessed an uninvited visitor on the pitch--a fox, which entered the field at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London during the London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles match on August 5. This incident happened in the second innings of the match with Oval Invincibles needing 72 runs to win off 92 deliveries when all of a sudden, the wild animal entered the field. The fox caught the attention of the fans instantly and the spectators were left amused as it ran across the field before moving out of the playing area. The video of this has gone viral on social media. Coming to the match, the Oval Invincibles got off to a winning start, beating London Spirit by six wickets in The Hundred 2025 opener. On Which Channel The Hundred 2025 Will Be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch 100-Ball Cricket Matches Live Streaming Online?

Fox Enters Pitch During The Hundred Opener at Lord's

