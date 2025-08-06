While the top cricketers of England are currently engaged in the Hundred 2025, counties continue with their domestic season as the Metro Bank One-Day Cup 2025 commences with the remainder of the domestic cricketers. On matchday 1, Glamorgan suffered a defeat against Hampshire Hawks, who secured a comfortable victory thanks to the efforts of bowler Manny Lumsden. Lumsden, despite being 16-year-old, troubled the batters with his pace and he also scalped two wickets in two balls at one point. Both wickets were catches and the second one was grabbed by Joe Root's brother Billy. Brydon Carse Ruled Out of The Hundred 2025; Mitch Stanley Named Replacement For Injured England Cricketer By Northern Superchargers.

16-Year-Old Manny Lumsden Scalps Two Wickets in Two Balls

Manny Lumsden has a massive future ahead of him pic.twitter.com/TqQG34hri1 — Metro Bank One Day Cup (@onedaycup) August 5, 2025

