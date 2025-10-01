A giant flying fox with an impressive five-foot wingspan was spotted in Surli Kalyanpura village, Shahpura, Bhilwara district of Rajasthan, creating a mix of panic and curiosity among villagers. The fox-faced bat, approximately three feet long, was found crawling on the ground, likely disoriented after hitting an electric wire. A forest department team quickly arrived to rescue the bat and took it into custody, assuring locals that the species is not dangerous to humans. These bats, found across the Indian subcontinent, feed on fruits, nectar, and pollen, though they may hunt small animals at night. Leopard in Rajasthan: Big Cat Enters House in Dungarpur Village, Rescued After 2-Hour Operation (Watch Video).

Flying Fox Spotted in Rajasthan

राजस्थान के भीलवाड़ा ज़िले के शाहपुरा के सुरली कल्याणपुरा गाँव में करीब 5 फीट पंखों वाला विशाल फ्लाइंग फॉक्स देखा गया। अचानक इस जीव के दिखने से ग्रामीणों में दहशत और जिज्ञासा फैल गई। वन विभाग के अधिकारियों ने पुष्टि की कि यह भारतीय उपमहाद्वीप में पाई जाने वाली प्रजाति है। pic.twitter.com/XuqTzjse8Q — @iamvikasbaliyan -Vikas Chaudhary |🇮🇳 (@10iamvikas) October 1, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Vikas Chaudhary), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

