Ferrari star driver Charles Leclerc unexpectedly spotted a fox running across the track during the F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying on Saturday, August 30. This incident, as reported by Charles Leclerc, happened during Q2 (second qualifying session) at the entry of turn 10 at Zandvoort when the wild animal was seen running across the track, crossing over from one side to the other. In videos which have gone viral, the fox was seen crossing the track with Charles Leclerc's F1 car passing through the area just seconds later. Charles Leclerc was heard reporting this incident on his team radio. "There was a fox, entry of Turn 10. I think he's taking the exit road, though," the 27-year-old was heard saying on his team radio. Videos of the animal running across the track have gone viral. Meanwhile, Oscar Piastri attained the pole position for the Dutch GP 2025. Max Verstappen Towel Incident: Stewards Summon Red Bull Driver After He Throws Cloth Out of Car During F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2025 Practice Session, Receives Warning (Watch Video).

