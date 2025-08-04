India secured a memorable victory in the fifth Test against England at the Oval. England needed only 35 runs with four wickets in hand on Day 5 and India managed to stop them six runs ahead of their target. With this win, with a young squad and a new captain, India have levelled the series 2-2. Despite that, in a bizarre manner google search fireworks animation showed that England are champions despite the series ending in a draw. Fans were surprised and they took to social media to react. Although Google later fixed the technical error. India Level Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025; Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj Help Shubman Gill and Co Achieve Memorable Comeback As They Equalise Series 2-2 Following Narrow 6-Run Victory Over Hosts.

@GoogleIndia, @Google your search results show incorrect information regarding the just concluded India-England Test series. The series is a draw with 2-2, but it shows "Eng wins 2-1". #Misleading #hugemistake@sundarpichai take action! pic.twitter.com/Dbv4rdWCOn — Mohit Gupta (@mohit_cooldude) August 4, 2025

IND vs ENG Google Search Fireworks Animation Labels England As Champions

IND vs ENG Google Fireworks (Photo Credits: @Google)

Google Corrected the Search Fireworks Later

IND vs ENG Google Score (Photo Credits; Google)

