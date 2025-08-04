India Draws Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025: The India national cricket team pulled a magical comeback win at The Oval in London in IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025. This one, a thriller, will be etched in history for long. Joe Root and Harry Brook smashed marvelous centuries on Day 4, but on the final day, the Three Lions failed to secure the complete 35 runs needed for the win. England succumbed when just seven runs were left to be chased, with star bowlers Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj doing the magic of scalping wickets. Earlier, the Three Lions won the first Test at Leeds and the third at Lord's. The Asian Giants secured a memorable victory in the second Test at Edgbaston. The fourth Test between the two sides at Manchester ended in a draw. Joe Root Becomes First Player To Hit 6000 Runs in ICC World Test Championship History, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025.

Talking about the fifth match, India were bundled out for 224 runs in 69.4 overs in the first innings. Karun Nair played a fighting knock of 57 runs off 109 deliveries, including eight fours. For England, Gus Atkinson bagged a five-wicket haul. Josh Tongue scalped three wickets in the first innings. In response, the hosts were all-out for 247 and took a 23-run lead. Zak Crawley (64) and Ben Duckett (43) stitched a vital 92-run partnership for the opening wicket. For visitors, speedsters Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna took four wickets apiece.

In the second innings, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a crucial century. The left-handed batter played a superb knock of 118 runs off 164 deliveries, with the help of 14 fours and two sixes. Akash Deep (66), Ravindra Jadeja (53), and Washington Sundar (53) hammered half-centuries, respectively, as India made 396 runs. The Asian Giants set up a challenging target of 374 runs. With the ball, speedster Josh Tongue took a five-wicket haul. Gus Atkinson picked up three wickets, and Jamie Overton scalped two wickets. Crowd Gives Standing Ovation As Chris Woakes Comes Out to Bat With Dislocated Shoulder During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 at Oval (Watch Video).

Team India bowlers fared well in the second innings with the ball. The point where it looked like the hosts would seal the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 was the destructive, yet calculative partnership by middle-order batters Joe Root (105) and Harry Brook (111). However, with Day 4 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 ending early, the sun of hope rose again for Team India. It was 339/6 when Day 4 ended. England needed 35 runs. India appeared to struggle when facing England's tailend throughout the series. But, not this time. Prasidh Krishna with his four-wicket haul, and Mohammed Siraj with his glorious five, sealed the deal for India. Team India managed to level the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 2-2. Chris Woakes, for his bravery to bat with a fracture will also be cherished after this great thriller, ending in India's way with a six run win.

