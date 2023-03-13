India won the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 after defeating Australia 2-1 in the four-match Test series. Indian spin-bowling all-rounder duo Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been now jointly named the Player of the Series. Both Ashwin and Jadeja played crucial roles with bat and ball for the Indian team. India Win Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Against Australia 2–1, 4th Test in Ahmedabad Ends in a Draw.

Ravi Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja Jointly Named Player of the Series

Ravichandran Ashwin & Ravindra Jadeja won the player of the series in BGT 2023. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)