India are all set to face Australia in a four-match Test series for the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. The first Test will commence on Sunday, February 09, 2023, in Nagpur. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be leading India's bowling department against a strong Australian team. Ahead of that, the 36-year-old came up with a witty reply to a viral trend on Twitter. A Twitter user named Mahimaaa (@thecrazzyycat) tweeted, "boys only need one thing and that starts with "B" ". In reply to this, Ashwin said, "Border-Gavaskar Trophy". The tweet has suddenly gone viral. Twitter Users Point Out Striking Similarity Between Joginder Sharma and Murali Vijay's Retirement Statements, React With Funny Memes and Jokes.

Ravi Ashwin Comes Up With a Witty Reply

