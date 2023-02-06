Two former India team cricketers, Murali Vijay and Joginder Sharma, announced their retirements recently. While Joginder had a very short career with the Indian team. Murali Vijay was a piller for Indian Test team for a long time. Although both of them had a similarity, they played for Chennai Super Kings in the initial years of IPL. Some Twitter users found another similarity between them, this time in their retirement announcement statements. The retirement statement of Joginder Sharma was word to word similar to the one by Murali Vijay except the name and dates. Netizens didn't drop this opportunity at all and reacted with funny memes and jokes.

Spot the Differences

Joginder Sharma’s and Murali Vijay’s retirement announcements. Spot the differences. BCCI-template or what just happened here? 😄 pic.twitter.com/Feq33cDCKP — Jaggu (@the_jaggu) February 3, 2023

Hilarious

😂 name and year change Kiya hai... — Rakhi S (@Frompinkcity1) February 3, 2023

Oops

Joginder to chatGPT: write me a resignation letter to BCCI 2002-2017 tenure chatGPT: — Ratobus (@Ratobus) February 4, 2023

Tell Me When You Know

Joginder sharma to murli vijay.... pic.twitter.com/RZDLkXNOn5 — Aditya Singh (@Pratap_A1) February 3, 2023

Funny One

Joginder while copying Murli Vijay's letter pic.twitter.com/Ml3sFZPaC5 — Saurabh (@Saurabh76758853) February 3, 2023

Another Funny One

