In the fifth match of the T20 Africa Continental Cup 2024, Botswana will take on Rwanda at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City. The much-awaited contest will start at 12:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Friday. Unfortunately, there is no official telecast of the T20 Africa Continental Cup 2024 for the fans in India. So, the Indian audience will not be able to watch the fifth match of the tournament. The good news is that fans can watch the live streaming of the Botswana vs Rwanda clash on the FanCode app and website.

Botswana vs Rwanda Live Streaming

