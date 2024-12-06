India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: With visitors leading the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Down Under 1-0, India National Cricket Team and Australia National Cricket Team will clash in the IND vs AUS 2nd Test on December 6, which will also be the customary Pink-Ball encounter. India national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team match scorecard, here. India heading into the second India vs Australia Test have a problem of plenty, while Australia have several concerns from injuries to internal issues. On Which Channel India vs Australia Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 Test Series Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

India will be bolstered with the return of their charismatic captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Shubman Gill, who are most likely to feature in the XI. Sharma has already confirmed about batting in the middle-order and not disturb a well-set opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul. For India, the all-rounder slot is an issue with Adelaide being known for offering purchase to spinners, the management will be pondering which spinning all-rounder to play.

On the other hand, Australia will be without the services of Josh Hazlewood, who is ruled out due to a side strain, with Scott Boland replacing the pacer in the XI. Australia are yet to loss a Pink-Ball Test on home soil, making the IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 a mouth-watering encounter. IND vs AUS 2024-25 Schedule: Check List of Fixtures in India vs Australia Test Series With Venues and Match Timings in IST of Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Squads:

India National Cricket Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(wk), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran

Australia National Cricket Team: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland