Brett Lee revealed the source of his iconic celebration on his social media account while wishing his dad on the account of Father's Day. Watch the video below.

Happy Father’s Day to the worlds greatest Dad. You’ve taught me many things over the years none more significant than my post wicket celebration #chainsaw🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3jj0oevYWw — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) September 4, 2021

