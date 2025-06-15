Father's Day 2025 falls on June 15. It is a special day for fathers around the world as they receive wishes from their loved ones and the family. Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli was no different. Kohli's wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma shared an Instagram post, where she wished her father and at the same time, shared a picture of a note where Kohli's five-year-old daughter Vamika wished her father on the special occasion of Father's Day. The moment was adorable and the picture went viral on social media. Father’s Day 2025 Wishes: Share Meaningful Messages, WhatsApp Quotes, Cute GIFs, Greetings, Images and HD Wallpapers To Honour Your Dad.

Anushka Sharma Shares Vamika's Cute Note

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

