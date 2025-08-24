Cameron Green showcased how deadly a striker of the cricket ball he could be with a sparkling century in the AUS vs SA 3rd ODI 2025 at the Great Barrier Reef in Mackay on Sunday, August 24. The right-hander went on to score the second-fastest ODI century for Australia, off just 47 balls and in the course of that innings, had smashed three back-to-back sixes as well. This happened in the 45th over of the first innings in the AUS vs SA 3rd ODI 2025 when Cameron Green drove the third delivery to the deep cover region and turned down the chance to take a single, despite having more than an able batter in Alex Carey at the other end. But he had his plans. Cameron Green then went on to smash three consecutive sixes off the next three balls, with Senuram Muthusamy going on to concede 24 runs off the over. Cameron Green Smashes Second-Fastest Century in ODIs for Australia, Achieves Feat off Just 47 Balls During AUS vs SA 3rd ODI 2025.

Cameron Green Hits Three Consecutive Sixes After Turning Down Single

Cameron Green turned down an easy single and then went 6, 6, 6! 😱 #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/voNCrHoZcV — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)