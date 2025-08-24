Cameron Green scored the second-fastest century for Australia in ODIs, achieving the feat off just 47 deliveries during the AUS vs SA 3rd ODI 2025 at the Great Barrier Reef in Mackay on Sunday, August 24. The right-hander walked in to bat at number three and smashed the South Africa National Cricket Team bowlers to all corners of the park. His 47-ball century is the second fastest by an Australian in ODI cricket, with Glenn Maxwell's 40-ball effort against the Netherlands in 2023 being the fastest for Australia so far. This was also his maiden ODI century. Cameron Green finished with 118 runs off just 55 deliveries, hitting six fours and eight sixes in the knock. Mitchell Marsh Scores 100 Off 106 Balls During AUS vs SA 3rd ODI 2025, Aussie Skipper Slams Fourth Century in One-Day Internationals.

Cameron Green Smashes Second-Fastest ODI Century for Australia

Cam Green joined a rare club today after a magnificent performance.



Catch his unbelievable highlights: https://t.co/XKM0rMkbrL pic.twitter.com/gaSs3EE6Sz— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)