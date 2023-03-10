Cameron Green scored his maiden Test hundred, achieving this special feat on Day 2 of the India vs Australia 4th Test 2023. The right-hander batted with grit and confidence and forged a good partnership with Usman Khwaja, that has put Australia in a position of dominance. He is also the sixth Australian batter to score his maiden Test hundred in India. The right-hander hit 16 fours in his knock.

Maiden Test Hundred for Cameron Green

