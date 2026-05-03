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Rovman Powell Takes One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Heinrich Klaasen During SRH vs KKR IPL 2026 (Watch Video)

Kolkata Knight Riders' Rovman Powell produced a ‘catch of the season’ contender in SRH vs KKR IPL 2026, plucking a one-handed stunner to dismiss Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen.

Published: May 03, 2026 04:24 PM IST
Rovman Powell Takes One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Heinrich Klaasen During SRH vs KKR IPL 2026 (Watch Video)

Kolkata Knight Riders' Rovman Powell produced a ‘catch of the season’ contender in SRH vs KKR IPL 2026, plucking a one-handed stunner to dismiss Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen. The dismissal occurred at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, where, while attempting a powerful pull off Cameron Green, Klaasen appeared to have found the boundary. However, Powell sprinted towards his right at deep mid-wicket, lunging into a full-stretch dive to intercept the ball one-handed inches above the turf. You can follow the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Scorecard.

Rovman Powell's Stunning Catch

Rovman Powell's One-Handed Stunner

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 04:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Related Topics

Cameron Green Catch Heinrich Klaasen IPL 2026 KKR Kolkata Knight Riders