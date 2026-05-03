Rovman Powell Takes One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Heinrich Klaasen During SRH vs KKR IPL 2026 (Watch Video)

Kolkata Knight Riders' Rovman Powell produced a ‘catch of the season’ contender in SRH vs KKR IPL 2026, plucking a one-handed stunner to dismiss Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen. The dismissal occurred at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, where, while attempting a powerful pull off Cameron Green, Klaasen appeared to have found the boundary. However, Powell sprinted towards his right at deep mid-wicket, lunging into a full-stretch dive to intercept the ball one-handed inches above the turf. You can follow the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Scorecard.

Rovman Powell's Stunning Catch

Rovman Powell's One-Handed Stunner

ONE-HANDED STUNNER! 🤯 Rovman Powell loses his shades but keeps his hold on the ball 👏👏 Is this your 𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘤𝘩 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘰𝘯? 🤔 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/muersQO7at#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #SRHvKKR | @Ravipowell26 pic.twitter.com/xnOdjScT3e — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 3, 2026

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 04:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).