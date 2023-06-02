Dwayne Bravo engaged in a hilarious banter with Kieron Pollard after Chennai Super Kings won IPL 2023, becoming the second team after Mumbai Indians to win the tournament five times. The former West Indies teammates are now part of CSK and MI's coaching staff in the IPL. In a video that went viral on social media, Bravo asked Pollard how many titles he'd won. While he explained that being five-time champions was a great feeling, Pollard stated he had this feeling for the past three years. Bravo then went on to add that he has 17 trophies in his career and Pollard has 15. MS Dhoni Successfully Undergoes Surgery On Left Knee in Mumbai: Report.

Watch Video of Their Hilarious Banter Here

View this post on Instagram

