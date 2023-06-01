Chennai Super Kings recently won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 beating Gujarat Titans in the final. They won their fifth title under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. But his left knee injury kept getting worse and recently reports suggested he will undergo an operation of his knee at Mumbai. Now reports further suggest that the surgery was a success.

MS Dhoni Successfully Undergoes Surgery

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni undergoes successful knee surgery in Mumbai: IPL sources — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 1, 2023

