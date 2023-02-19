The 1983 ODI World Cup winning team of India has been legendary figure in cricket history and deeds of their grit and determination in the World Cup has become a folklore. Barely an Indian cricket fan exists who can forget the date June 25, the day India lifted the cricket World Cup for the first time. Former India coach, Ravi Shastri refreshes memories, as he shares a frame of the legendary team's members having a get together at captain Kapil Dev's house in Delhi. Some members of the team like Ravi Shastri himself and Sunil Gavaskar were attached to the India vs Australia series commentary panel, and the Test match ending early gave them a glorious opportunity to revisit the memories through such a get together. Chole Bhature or Kulche Chole? Rahul Dravid Comments on Virat Kohli’s Viral Food Delivery Video and It’s a Treat To Watch!

Ravi Shastri Shares Frame Of 1983 World Cup Winning Indian Cricket Team Members

Enjoying a great evening at the Captain’s home in the capital with my colleagues of 83 after India’s sweeping success - @therealkapildev @MadanLal1983 @KirtiAzaad #AUSvsIND #Cricket 🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/rmQOA7lS8u — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 19, 2023

