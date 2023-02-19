Superstar cricketer Virat Kohli's viral reaction to food delivered to the dressing room during the India vs Australia 2nd Test at Delhi has grabbed the netizens attention. Fans even speculated it as Chole Bhature delivered from his favourite 'Ram ka thela' in Delhi as he revealed that in several of his interviews. Rahul Dravid, Indian team coach, who was accompanying Virat when the food got delivered, ended the speculations after India won the Test match. In the post-match interview Rahul said that it was not Chole Bhature, rather it was Chole Kulche. He also admitted that Virat invited him to join to have a bite too. ‘Chole Bhature Aagaye’ Virat Kohli’s Excited Reaction Upon Seeing the Food Arrive in Dressing Room is All of Us! (Watch Video).

Rahul Dravid Comments on Virat Kohli’s Viral Food Delivery Video

