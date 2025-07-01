Former West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle has once dominated the Indian Premier League (IPL) with his batting. His explosive power and effortless was one of the reason why IPL became the spectacle that is now. On June 30, 2025, Chris Gayle shared two Instagram stories where he was spotted with Vijay Mallya and Mohit Burman at a get together party organised by former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi. Mallya and Burman are Gayle's former bosses at RCB at PBKS being the owners of the respective franchises. Gayle's caption read, 'always great to catch with your bosses'. He also caption Mallya as 'big boss'. Vijay Mallya Shares How He Bought RCB for USD 112 Million After Narrowly Missing Mumbai Indians in 2008 Auction (Watch Video).

Chris Gayle With Vijay Mallya and Lalit Modi

Chris Gayle Instagram Story (Photo Credits: @chrisgayle33/Instagram)

Chris Gayle With Mohit Burman and Vijay Mallya

Chris Gayle Instagram Story (Photo Credits: @chrisgayle33/Instagram)

