In a recent podcast with Raj Shamani, Vijay Mallya shared how he bought Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for USD 112 million after narrowly missing out on Mumbai Indians during the 2008 IPL franchise auction. Mallya, now a fugitive in India, revealed that he had bid for three teams, including MI, but lost the Mumbai franchise by a small margin. “I wound up being the highest bidder for three, I had to choose one. So, I obviously chose Bangalore,” he said. He eventually bought RCB for USD 112 million, which translated to around INR 600–700 crore at the time. He recalled how Lalit Modi had pitched the IPL idea to him and urged him to participate in the bidding. Calling it a "Top Class Investment," Mallya's decision finally paid off after 17 years as RCB lifted their maiden IPL trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium on June 3. ‘Sorry Kingfisher Airlines Employees’: Vijay Mallya Breaks Silence After ‘9 Years’ on Raj Shamani’s Podcast, Says ‘Dont Call Me a Thief’ (Watch Video).

Vijay Mallya Reveals How He Bought RCB

