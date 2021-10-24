India set a target of 152 runs for Pakistan to chase in their T20 Enocuner after being reduced to 31/3 at one stage. Following this start, Hindi commentators, Irfan Pathan and Aakash Chopra were constantly using the phrase 'Aapne Ghabrana Nahi Hai' which many believe were them trolling Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

Commentators" acchi shuruwat pakistan ki lekin aapne ghabrana nahi hai" 🤦‍♂️😂 — अभिनव (@abhinawp) October 24, 2021

Commentators

Now our commentators saying 'Aapne ghabrana nahi hai ' , pic.twitter.com/rZ3sxflHcs — Noopur (@noopur10sep) October 24, 2021

Self Destruct

Aapne Ghabrana Nahi Hai. Pakistan knows how to push self destruct button. 💥💯🎯🤣🤣🤣 #INDvPAK — MeghUpdates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates_in) October 24, 2021

Trolled?

Indian team sabse pehle aapne ghabrana nahi hai ,140 banao enough hai. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/zhAVY6pMIA — Shekhar (@Tweetzaadey) October 24, 2021

Another One

the way indian commentators using "aapne ghabrana nahi hai" constantly 😭 — ⛄| 🇮🇳 (@pareshanpotato) October 24, 2021

