Cooper Connolly created history as he registered the best-ever figures by an Australian spinner in men's ODI cricket. The 22-year-old achieved this historic feat during the third ODI against the South Africa national cricket team at Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on Sunday, August 24. Cooper Connolly shattered the record of Brad Hogg's 5/32, which came against the West Indies national cricket team in Melbourne in 2005. The left-arm spinner bagged a five-wicket haul in six overs. Cooper Connolly's 5/22 helped Australia to secure a massive 276-run win as South Africa were bundled out for just 155 runs while chasing a daunting target of 432 runs. Earlier, Travis Head (142), captain Mitchell Marsh (100), Cameron Green (118*) and wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey (50*) helped the hosts to a mammoth score of 431/2 in 50 overs. With this victory, Australia avoided the whitewash as the Proteas clinched the three-match ODI series 2-1, despite losing the final ODI. Cooper Connolly Performs 'Bow and Arrow' Celebration As He Gives Send-Off to Dewald Brevis After Dismissing Him During AUS vs SA 3rd ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

Cooper Connolly Scripts History!

