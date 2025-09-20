The qualifier 2 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 will be played between the Trinbago Knight Riders and Saint Lucia Kings on Thursday, September 18. The Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings CPL 2025 qualifier 2 will be played at the Providence Stadium, Guyana and will begin at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of CPL 2025 in India, and fans can watch the Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings live telecast on its channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can also watch the Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but after getting access to either a match or a tour pass. Guyana Amazon Warriors Beat Saint Lucia Kings by 14 Runs in Qualifier 1 of CPL 2025; Gudakesh Motie's Four-Wicket Haul Helps GAW Qualify for Final.

CPL 2025 Live Streaming

The Caribbean T20 carnival is BACK! 🎉🔥 6 teams, packed stadiums, and non-stop entertainment as #CPL2025 lights up Aug–Sept! 🏏🌴 witness it all LIVE on FanCode! 📲 (15 aug to 22 sep)pic.twitter.com/4uJJR5CbWy#CPL #CricketCarnival #FanCodeCricket #T20Vibes — Sporttify (@sporttify) August 14, 2025.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)