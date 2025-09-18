Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) became the first side to qualify for the finals of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 season after the Imran Tahir-led GAW secured a close 14-run victory over the Saint Lucia Kings (SLK) in the Qualifier 1 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday, September 18. Talking about the match, the Guyana Amazon Warriors were bundled out for 157 runs in 19.5 overs. Opener Ben McDermott (34) and wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope (32) scored crucial runs for GAW. For Saint Lucia Kings, Tymal Mills, Alzarri Joseph, and David Wiese scalped two wickets apiece. Tabraiz Shamsi took a three-wicket haul. In response, SLK were all out for 143 runs after left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie took a four-wicket haul that helped GAW to reach the finals of CPL 2025. Motie was awarded the Player of the Match for his match-winning spell. Guyana Amazon Warriors Beat Trinbago Knight Riders by Three Wickets in CPL 2025; Kieron Pollard's 18-Ball 54 in Vain As GAW Notch Up Second-Straight Win.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Beat Saint Lucia Kings by 14 Runs in Qualifier 1 of CPL 2025

