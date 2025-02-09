After recovering from a knee injury, veteran batter Virat Kohli made his return during the second ODI against the England national cricket team at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. Kohli missed the first ODI in Nagpur after he suffered a knee injury. A video has gone viral on social media, where Cuttack's crowd went berserk after India national cricket team captain Rohit Sharma named Kohli in their playing XI for the second ODI. Here is the viral video. IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025: England Opts To Bat First Against India; Virat Kohli Returns, Varun Chakaravarthy Gets Debut Cap.

Huge Roar in Cuttack for Virat Kohli

THAT NOISE 🤯 Virat Kohli is announced back in the team and India go wild! 📺 Watch #INDvENG on @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/vZZEf3Blvf — Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) February 9, 2025

