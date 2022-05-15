Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and his side would bat first against Gujarat Titans on Sunday, May 15. For CSK Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theeksana and Robin Uthappa have made way for, Mitchell Santner, N Jagadeesan, Prashant Solanki and Matheesha Pathirana, Gujarat are unchanged.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, N Jagadeesan, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

