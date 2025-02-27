Punjab Kings have looked for a new start in the IPL 2025 mega auction as they have broken their banks to appoint new captain Shreyas Iyer. They have also spent a fortune to sign Yuzvendra Chahal and shaped their team with a new look for the IPL 2025. As the season comes nearer, a fan asked Preity Zinta on the #PzChat, what is her message for the PBKS team ahead of this season. Preity replied, 'My message to @PunjabKingsIPL players this year is - Cut out the noise, focus on the game, listen to Ricky, play as a team & have lots of fun on the ground & WIN for all of us this year. Ting!' ‘Fake News’: Preity Zinta Dismisses Allegations of INR 18-Crore Loan Write-Off by New India Cooperative Bank, Issues Statement on X.

Punjab Kings Co-Owner Preity Zinta Provides Special Message For PBKS Cricketers

My message to @PunjabKingsIPL players this year is - Cut out the noise, focus on the game, listen to Ricky, play as a team & have lots of fun on the ground & WIN 🏆for all of us this year 😍 Ting ! https://t.co/lc2IgApVtj — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 27, 2025

