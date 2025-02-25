Preity Zinta has vehemently dismissed rumours regarding an INR 18 crore loan write-off, calling the claims entirely fake. In a firm statement on X (Twitter), the Bollywood actress clarified that there is no truth to the allegations. The controversy arose after a Moneylife report revealed financial discrepancies and corruption within the New India Cooperative Bank Ltd, where corporate loans up to INR 25 crore were approved without proper oversight, leading to NPAs. Preity Zinta responded to accusations that the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) facilitated the waiver of her loan, strongly stating that she had repaid the full amount. 'Since You Are Not Paying...' Preity Zinta Hits Back At Fan Claiming Punjab Kings Signed Yuzvendra Chahal For INR 18 Crore at IPL 2025 Auction After Using Grok AI (See Post).

Preity Zinta Slams 'Political Party' for Spreading for False News

No I operate my social media accounts my self and shame on you for promoting FAKE NEWS ! No one wrote off anything or any loan for me. I’m shocked that a political party or their representative is promoting fake news & indulging in vile gossip & click baits using my name &… https://t.co/cdnEvqnkYx — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 25, 2025

"I'm Done Being a Bigger Person," Preity Zinta Writes on X

So much misinformation going around but thank god for social media and thank god for X ! All through my career I have seen so many so respected journalists get so many stories completely wrong & never have the decency to correct the story or apologise. I have also gone to court… — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 25, 2025

