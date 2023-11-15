David Beckham was spotted in Mumbai ahead of the India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal match on November 15. In a viral video, the football legend was seen coming out of a building and entering a car in which he drove off. The Inter Miami co-owner is expected to attend the high-profile India vs New Zealand match alongside the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Beckham earlier was in Gujarat where he travelled as UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador. David Beckham Likely To Attend IND vs NZ ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal Match With Sachin Tendulkar at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai: Report.

David Beckham Spotted in Mumbai

