The India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is already a much-awaited clash with fans gearing up to witness a repeat of the 2019 semifinal. And as if the excitement was not enough, fans can also look forward to catching a glimpse of David Beckham, who is likely to be in attendance at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Beckham is a hugely popular figure in the sport of football all over the world and undoubtedly his presence would catch the attention of some extra eyeballs. The former England and Manchester United star is currently the co-owner of Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Inter Miami, a club for which Lionel Messi plays. 'Time for Revenge' Fans Flood Social Media With Funny Memes As India Set to Take on New Zealand in Semifinal of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

According to a report in RevSportz, the football great is likely to be present at the Wankhede Stadium during the match. Not just this but the report further adds that there is likely to be a pre-match segment involving the football legend. Beckham, as per the Times of India (TOI), will be in Gujarat to attend an event conducted by UNICEF, of which he is a goodwill ambassador. He is likely to fly to Mumbai from there. Sachin Tendulkar, who was presented with a 'Golden Ticket' earlier by BCCI secretary Jay Shah could also watch the IND vs NZ match alongside Beckham. The former Real Madrid footballer's presence at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will surely enhance the buzz and attention that has already hit sky-high levels. 'Look at This Virat Kohli....' Thomas Muller Dons Team India Jersey, Wishes Men in Blue Good Luck Ahead of IND vs NZ Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal in a Video Message.

India will surely have a score to settle against the Black Caps in the 2023 World Cup semifinals. Indian cricket fans have not forgotten the heartbreaking defeat that the Men in Blue suffered at the hands of New Zealand and the image of MS Dhoni's crucial runout, which eventually went on to become the turning point of that match. India so far have had a spotless record in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with wins in all group games. Virat Kohli struck 95 runs as India had beaten New Zealand earlier in the group stage.

