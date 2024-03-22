The Delhi Capitals' opening batting sensation David Warner was garlanded with a stole scarf with a print of 'Jai Shree Ram' on it. The video in which a fan is garlanding Warner with the stole scarf has 'Jai Shree Ram' printed on it is being shared on social media ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. Warner was also seen saying 'Jai Shree Ram' in the video. Previously Warner shared a post for his Indian fans during the inauguration of the Ram Mandir of Ayodhya. ‘Jai Shree Ram’, Keshav Maharaj Visits Ram Mandir in Ayodhya As He Trains at LSG IPL 2024 Camp (View Pic).

Watch Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravi Kumar Sagar (@ravikumarsagar_)

