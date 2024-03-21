Keshav Maharaj has now visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as he is a big devotee of Lord Ram. Keshav Maharaj wished to visit the temple since it was inaugurated. He addressed the same on his social media back then. Keshav Maharaj is not a part of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) squad, he is just training with them. The right-arm spinner took to his social media account and shared an image of himself visiting the Ram Mandir. He captioned the image as, "Jai Shree Raam, Blessings to everyone." KL Rahul Performs Trademark ‘Shut the Noise’ Celebration With Fans As He Joins Lucknow Super Giants Camp Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

View Pic Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keshav Maharaj (@keshavmaharaj16)

