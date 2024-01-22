David Warner and his love for India is not new. On a day when India witnessed the Ram Temple in Ayodhya inaugurated in a grand ceremony, the Australian cricketer sent his message with a post on social media. The attacking batsman, who called it a day from Tests and ODI cricket, took to Instagram to post a picture of Lord Ram on the occasion of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. While sharing the picture, Warner wrote, "Jai Sri Ram INDIA." Warner will be in action in India when he turns up to play for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. ‘Jai Shree Raam’ South Africa Cricketer Keshav Maharaj Shares Social Media Post on Occasion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya.

See David Warner's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)