England beat Pakistan by 93 runs to finish their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign on a high at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 11. Batting first, England scored 337/9 with Ben Stokes scoring 84 and Joe Root hitting 60. Jonny Bairstow also scored a half-century. In response, Pakistan were all out for 244 with Salman Agha scoring a half-century (51). Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan scored 38 and 36 runs respectively. David Willey was England's best bowler with figures of 3/56 in 10 overs. Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson and Moeen Ali took two wickets apiece. It was not an ending Pakistan would have hoped for as they bowed out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with yet another loss. David Willey Completes 100 ODI Wickets, Achieves Feat in His Last International Match During ENG vs PAK ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Clash.

England beat Pakistan

We end our 2023 World Cup campaign with a win ✅ #EnglandCricket | #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/82QB4hxbrv — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)