David Willey found a memorable way to sign off from international cricket by picking up his 100th ODI wicket. Willey achieved this remarkable feat during the England vs Pakistan match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 11. Salman Agha opted for a lofted shot over mid-on but did not make a proper connection. The ball went up in the air and Ben Stokes ended up taking the catch. The left-arm fast bowler had earlier announced that he would retire from international cricket after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Joe Root Becomes First England Player To Score 1000 Runs in Men's ODI World Cup, Achieves Feat During ENG vs PAK CWC 2023 Match.

David Willey Completes 100 ODI Wickets

