Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have won the toss against Delhi Capitals (DC) and have opted to bat first in the IPL 2022 match 45. While Delhi Capitals are unchanged, Super Giants have made just one change. Krishnappa Gowtham replaces Avesh Khan. DC vs LSG, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar Online.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya.

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi. Match 45. Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and elected to bat. https://t.co/3EYu7V11hF #DCvLSG #TATAIPL #IPL2022 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 1, 2022

