Lucknow Super Giants have been one of the top performers of the Indian Premier League and sit comfortably at third place in the IPL 2022 points table. With 12 points in the bag, the new entrants of the competition have played some brilliant cricket so far in the first half of the points table. They had a brief phase where they lost twice but seem to be back to their winning ways. Next up for them is the Delhi Capitals, a team that had been marred by a coronavirus outbreak but one that has done well to stay relevant in the race for play-offs. A win today would see them go level on points with RCB and SRH and potential march upwards. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here’s a Look at the Chances of GT, RR, SRH, LSG, RCB, PBKS, DC, KKR, and CSK of Making It To Last Four.

Rishabh Pant has not offered much consistency this season but when he has clicked, it has been a pleasure to watch him play. David Warner and Prithvi Shaw are the batting mainstays of the team and a lot will ride on their shoulders again. Sarfaraz Khan has been in and out of side and that is a problem area for the team considering the potential the player has.

Lucknow Super Giants have a balanced squad filled with world class all-rounders in Jason Holder, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hoods. These players a fair share of experience playing in the T20 format and this has helped the team immensely. In terms of batting, K L Rahul remains the star performer with big scores in every game.

DC vs LSG Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Match 45 on Star Sports TV Channels

The Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports Select 1, Star Gold and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the DC vs LSG clash in select regional languages on Star Sports Network. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

DC vs LSG Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Match 45 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the DC vs LSG match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. Delhi Capitals bank on their batting unit to get the big scores but that would be challenged by the slow bowlers of Lucknow. LSG should claim the two points against Delhi in this match.

