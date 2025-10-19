Deepti Sharma scripted history as she became the second Indian cricketer to scalp 150 or more wickets in WODIs. The off-spinner achieved this huge feat during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match against England at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday, October 19. She joined the elite list, which includes legendary speedster Jhulan Goswami, who scalped 255 wickets in 204 WODIs for India. In the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025, Deepti is having a brilliant run with the ball. The veteran off-spinner is the leading wicket-taker for India. Heather Knight Completes 300 International Appearances for England, Star Player Achieves Feat During IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match.

Deepti Sharma Completes 150 Wickets in WODIs

Milestone unlocked 🔓 Deepti Sharma gives #TeamIndia the big breakthrough 💪 She also becomes just the 2⃣nd Indian player to complete 1⃣5⃣0⃣ wickets in women's ODIs 👏 Updates ▶ https://t.co/jaq4eHbeV4#WomenInBlue | #CWC25 | #INDvENG | @Deepti_Sharma06 pic.twitter.com/ub1i069TIM — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 19, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI Women). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)